A Sebago woman who went missing late Friday was found dead Sunday afternoon in a submerged car in the Ossipee River in Parsonsfield, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sarah McCarthy, 28, had last been seen just before midnight Friday when she left Fairgrounds Pizza & Pub in Cornish, where she worked as a bartender and waitress.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a passer-by spotted the vehicle submerged in the river, Capt. Dan Foss of the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The car was pulled from the river and the body inside was later confirmed to be that of McCarthy, Foss said.

“Evidence at the scene suggested that McCarthy was traveling westbound on Federal Road (toward New Hampshire) at a high rate of speed,” Foss said. “She failed to navigate a turn in the road and her vehicle careened off a snowbank and into the river.” He said that “law enforcement will work with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of Sarah’s death.” Foss said the circumstances leading to McCarthy’s death are under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office.

