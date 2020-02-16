From desirable location and quality construction, to bountiful space and delightful details, 1 Waltman Way checks off every line on a Dream Maine Real Estate scorecard.

This home is the newest entry into Cousins Island-based architect Joseph Waltman’s portfolio, known for his creatively classic waterfront designs with fine details: sumptuous stones cover counters, light and hardware fixtures are unique yet timeless. Dorsey Construction of Freeport completed the shingle-style build with enduring skill. Landscape planning creates privacy between the home and its neighbors.

Situated between Trundy Point and Cape Elizabeth Lighthouse, the Broad Cove neighborhood is a quintessential, rugged Maine coast setting with nearby state parks, conservation land and walking trails. Families have access to one of the top school districts in the state.

The property includes 110 feet of ocean frontage and the dramatic North Atlantic is visible from almost every window in the house. Relax during a snowstorm in a master bath soaking tub. In the summer, take to the rooftop deck for a moment of Zen or for cocktail hour. A 3rd floor wet bar makes it easy to refill drinks.

With 5 beds, 5 ½ baths and a total of 5,660 SF (which includes a flexible great room above the 3-car garage and a daylight, walkout basement) this home was built for gathering and entertaining.

Two master suites on the first and second floor provide plenty of space and privacy for the homeowner and guests. The open concept kitchen features Thermador appliances, including a gas/grill range. Across the expansive space in the sitting room, the stone fireplace burns wood or natural gas.

For this tier of real estate, the lock pins must glide into place and the keys to 1 Waltman Way turn without effort.

1 Waltman Way is listed at $3,795,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

