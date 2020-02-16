CLINTON – Ashlin Eleanor Baker, 12, passed away with her older sister, in a car accident on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, on the Hinckley Road in Clinton.

She was born on June 5, 2007, in Boston, Mass. the daughter of Kevin and Samantha Baker. She was currently a student at Lawrence Junior High School in Fairfield. Ashlin loved many things in life. She loved spending time with her friends, spending time with her siblings, and pranking her older sister. She was very headstrong; she was passionate about animals and could always convince her parents that their household was a good fit for a pet in need.

Although her father, Kevin Baker passed away in 2019, she is survived by her mother, Samantha Baker, her stepdad, Lynn; her brother, Zach Baker; her uncle and aunt, Butch and Mary, her uncle and aunt, Gabriel and Holly; and her cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Ashlin touched are invited to her service being held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Lawrence High School’s Williamson Center, 9 School St. in Fairfield.

