CLINTON – Emily Ray Baker, 14, passed away with her younger sister, in a car accident on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, on the Hinckley Road in Clinton.

She was born on Aug. 19, 2005, in Boston, Mass. the daughter of Kevin and Samantha Baker.

She was currently a student at Lawrence High School in Fairfield. Emily was a beautiful young lady with a heart of gold. She truly lived life to the fullest, and was everyone’s friend. Emily had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep, and positive way.

Although her father, Kevin Baker passed away in 2019, she is survived by her mother, Samantha Baker, her stepdad, Lynn; her brother, Zach Baker; her uncle and aunt, Butch and Mary, her uncle and aunt, Gabriel and Holly; and her cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Emily touched are invited to her service being held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Lawrence High School’s Williamson Center, 9 School St. in Fairfield.

