WINSLOW – Martha Irene Morrissette, 77, passed away Feb. 6, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by the love of her two sons Arthur Morrissette and William Labreck and granddauhter Jessica Labreck after many years fighting the effects of C.O.P.D. She was born to Lloyd and Ruth Sinclair of Vassalboro on March 21, 1942.

Martha enjoyed her flower garden and her peonies, crocheting, knitting, reading, fishing with Lionel and the coast. Martha loved animals and most of her cats she had came in as strays. She loved her trips to the beach with her best friend of many years Nancy Shaw of Waterville.

Martha was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Lionel Morrissette; and a son Richard Labreck; a grandson Seth Labreck; two brothers, Lloyd Sinclair of Massachusetts and Robert Tozier of Waterville. Martha is survived by her son Arthur Morrissette and daughter-in-law Erin Morrissette and granddaughter Kyler Morrissette, of Oakland; her son William Labreck, currently of New York; a granddaughter Jessica Labreck; and many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Martha is also survived by a sister Evelyn Willette and a brother George Sinclair, both of whom have been a great help to Martha after Lionel passed away.

Martha will be laid to rest with her husband Lionel at the Maine Veterens Cemetary in Augusta at a future date this spring. There will no service, only a graveside gathering.

