AUGUSTA – Robert E. Buckmore, Sr., 78, of Augusta, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Gardiner, on Dec. 30, 1941, the son of Harry and Beatrice (Vannah) Buckmore. He painted homes and businesses in the surrounding areas and did some auto body work. He was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards. Robert also enjoyed ice fishing on the Kennebec River during the winter. Robert will be greatly missed by many.

He was predeceased by his parents; and one brother, Richard Buckmore. Robert is survived by his wife, Cindy (Jones) Buckmore of Augusta; his son Robert E. Buckmore, Jr., fiancée Shauna, his daughter Rose-Marie Buckmore; granddaughter Bella; his sister, Gwen of Vermont, two brothers, Leon of Portland and Harold of Belfast.; many nieces and nephews; best friend Ernie Mason.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 1 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner.

Family would like to thank Hospice of MaineGeneral for the care and compassion received during Robert’s final days.

