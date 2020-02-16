AUGUSTA – Ronald Philip Moody died on Feb. 10, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center from complications of renal and cardiac failure. He was born on Sept. 12, 1946 in Augusta to Reginald and Lorraine (Lerette) Moody. Ron grew up in Augusta and Mansfield, Mass. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving two tours in DaNang and Hue.

Ron started Moody and Company Office Products in 1976 from a small storefront in Gardiner using a folding table and lawn chairs as store fixtures. The business grew due to many loyal customers. Moody and Co. moved to Augusta to the corner of Water and Bridge Streets in a small space shared with Pat’s Barber Shop, then to the Maude Barker building, and lastly Moody’s bought and renovated the Sexton’s Drug Store building. Ron sold the business due to health issues. He then earned a real estate license, restored historic homes, and pursued fine art and antiques which became his true passions.

Ron loved his family and friends and we loved him. He was always ready with support if we were sad or troubled, and was unfailingly on our side, offering positive guidance that would lead to solutions. His family’s favorite memories include our one-on-one pep talks, family time at his lakefront cottage, or at the ocean listening to crashing surf, antiques auctions, Midnight Mass, and his formal dinners lit by gleaming candles and firelight.

Ron’s family wishes to thank our “Angel”, Ron’s best friend Janet, who provided him constant and compassionate care throughout his illness.

Ron was predeceased by his parents Lorraine and Reginald Moody, his wonderful stepfather Joseph Trytek; and two beloved dogs Zeke and Bear.

He is survived by his daughter Tania Moody Kitchin and her husband Rob of Skowhegan; his sister Judith Paradis of Augusta, and his brother Walter Moody and wife Mary of Hallowell. He is also survived by nephews Michael Moody of Ft Myers, Fla. and Daniel Paradis of Winslow; and nieces Karen Moody of Bangor and Michele Paradis of Augusta; and a very special cousin Sally Lerette of Randolph, who helped build the business.

Per Ron’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or wake. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

