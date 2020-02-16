A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized after he was involved in a single vehicle rollover on I-95 in Benton on Sunday morning, state police said.

Michael Cortwright, 58, of Hawley, Pennsylvania, was traveling with an unnamed passenger near mile marker 134 in Benton around 7:15 a.m. when his Dodge pickup struck a guard rail, overturned twice and landed in the median, according to Pat Pescitelli, a trooper for the Maine State Police

Cortwright was also hauling a trailer that ended up in the opposite lane after the truck flipped.

Cortwright sustained neck injuries from the crash and was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor by Life Flight. His current condition is unknown.

The passenger was left with minor injuries and Cortwright’s truck was totaled.

Speeding and weather conditions are thought to be the cause of the crash.

