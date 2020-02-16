When I was circulating a petition to gather signatures for ranked-choice voting, I got many negative comments. The most-often cited was, “Well, with voting, there should be only one vote per voter.” I then asked, “Well, what about the Electoral College? Don’t you think that anyone elected by popular (one vote per person) vote should win the election?”
Their response was, “The Electoral College was started so that more populous states wouldn’t have an advantage over less-populated rural states.”
Well, OK to that. But don’t less-populated states already have a huge advantage over the larger states in the Senate? For example, Maine, with a population of 1.3 million, has two senators. New York state, with a population of 19.5 million, has only two senators. Maine has one U.S. senator for a little over half a million people. New York has one senator for approximately 10 million people. New York appears vastly underrepresented.
It looks to me that the less-populous states already have a huge advantage over the more-populous states. If we want to keep the Electoral College, in all fairness, we ought to elect our Senators the same way we elect our representatives. The number of senators ought to be apportioned the same as the House Representatives — according to the population of that state.
Peter P. Sirois
Madison
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Don’t shroud Maine’s legal pot market in secrecy
-
Cookbook Reviews
Another modern classic from British cookbook writer Diana Henry
-
Food & Dining
Need a recipe for a fun school break?
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Here’s a gardening project while you wait for tomato season
-
Green plate special
Green Plate Special: Bright, salty, funky preserved lemons to get you through a Maine winter
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.