RUMFORD — Eight comedians will volunteer their time to raise money for more than a dozen victims of a fire that destroyed three apartment buildings Feb. 9.

Comedy for a Cause will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at 49 Franklin.

49 Franklin owner Scot Grassette said all the money from tickets will go to victims. The money will go through the Aubuchon Foundation and distributed equally.

Among the comics performing are Mark Turcotte, founder of Maine Event Comedy, Dennis Fogg, Johnny Ater, Joe Flynn, Julie Poulin, Danny Bullis, Greg Boggis and Ian MacDonald.

There will be preshow entertainment by Ralph Arsenault as a solo acoustic. Legislative sentiments will be presented to local heroes by state Sen. Lisa Keim of Dixfield.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with pub food for cash and a cash bar. Comedy for a Cause starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15, available online at www.49frankln.com, and at All That Jazz and Bartash’s downtown Rumford.

