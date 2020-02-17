RUMFORD — Eight comedians will volunteer their time to raise money for more than a dozen victims of a fire that destroyed three apartment buildings Feb. 9.

Comedy for a Cause will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at 49 Franklin.

Comedians performing at Comedy for a Cuase on Feb. 27 are, from left, top row, Mark Turcotte, Dennis Fogg, Johnny Ater; center row, Joe Flynn and Julie Poulin; bottom row, Danny Bullis, Greg Boggis and Ian MacDonald. Contributed photo

49 Franklin owner Scot Grassette said all the money from tickets will go to victims. The money will go through the Aubuchon Foundation and distributed equally.

Among the comics performing are Mark Turcotte, founder of Maine Event Comedy, Dennis Fogg, Johnny Ater, Joe Flynn, Julie Poulin, Danny Bullis, Greg Boggis and Ian MacDonald.

There will be preshow entertainment by Ralph Arsenault as a solo acoustic. Legislative sentiments will be presented to local heroes by state Sen. Lisa Keim of Dixfield.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with pub food for cash and a cash bar. Comedy for a Cause starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15, available online at www.49frankln.com, and at All That Jazz and Bartash’s downtown Rumford.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
rumford maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles