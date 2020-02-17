Madison Area Memorial High School has announced the following students were named to its second quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Katrina Barney, Autumn Cates, Olivia Clough, Emily Edgerly, Dakota Hall, Lauria Leblanc, Grace Linkletter, Lucy Perkins, Isabella Petrey, Abigail Spaulding and Kathryn Worthen.
Honors: Shelby Belanger, Isaiah Cyr, Caden Franzose, Aliya French, Glen Harrington IV, Carolyn McGray, Cianan Morris, Luke Perkins, Evelyn Pisch and Skyelar Pollis.
Honorable mention: Nevaeh Burnham, Caleb Cowan, Aiden O’Donnell, Chandra Holt and Riley Merrill.
Juniors — High honors: Susannah Curtis and Kyle Tuscan.
Honors: Christian Cabrera, Kyle Bean, Elizabeth Lightbody, Aiden Ostiguy and Taylor Tillinghast.
Honorable mention: Jasmine Jewell, Zoe Pomelow and Sierah Trask.
Sophomores — High honors: Christopher Carlo, Thomas Dean, Sarah Hatfield, Chayse Howarth, Landyn Landry, Abigail Linkletter, Brooke McKenney, Anna Paine, Brianna Paine, Jaden Spaulding and Vernon Worthen III.
Honors: Malakai Goodwin, Chloe Kay, Matt Kennard, Lillian Levesque, Daniel Mone, Xavier Moody, Patricia Thody and Benjamin Thrasher.
Honorable mention: Ghillian Bonito, Ariana Burrows, Gabriel Fagan, Marcus Smith and Jackson Theriault.
Freshmen — High honors: Madison Askew, Olivia Askew, Maci Belanger, Ashlee Clough, Cody Cook, Peyton Estes, Natalie Haley, Kayden Hibbard and Brendon Trundy.
Honors: Colby Heady, Laura Holden, Gavin Landry, Jacob Mansfield, Amzi Olson, Isaac Ouellette, Logan Real, Breanna Watson and Trent Worster.
Honorable mention: Carissa Coltrain, Leila Daskoski, Dominic Mercier, Caroline Peck, Madison Perkins, Morgan Pullen, Thomas Watson, Marilyn Worcester and Andrew Young-Fernandez.
