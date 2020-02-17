OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School has announced the following students were named to its second quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors with distinction: Connor Alley, Abigayle Barney, Sami Benayad, Brianne Benecke, Taylor Bernier, Lauren Bourque, Lydia Bradfield, Sydney Brenda, Alexa Brennan, Tucker Charles, Sadie Colby, Emma Concaugh, Bradley Condon, Anne Corbett, Cameron Croft, Emily Crowell, Hannah Cummings and Dylan Cunningham.
Also, Cassidy Day, Emma DiGirolamo, Taylor Jeffery Doone, Cade Ennis, Lauren Fortin, Alexis Furbush, Amelia Gallagher, Martin Guarnieri, Benjamin Hellen, Travis Hosea, Christopher King, Joshua Languet, Hanna Lavenson, Eve Lilly, Addison Littlefield, Sarah Lowell and Katie Luce.
Also, Alyssa Mathieu, Mackenzie Mayo, Connor McCurdy, Aislinn McDaniel, Leighara McDaniel, William McPherson, Meghan McQuillan, Ella Nash, Joselyn Ouellette, Kailey Pelletier, Jacob Perry, Alexander Pierce, Nathalie Poulin, Alysan Rancourt and Elijah Ross.
Also, Dharani Singaram, Lindsey Sirois, Emily Smith, Hunter Smith, Makenzie Smith, Victoria Terranova, Richard Thompson, Eliza Towle, Sydney Townsend, Matthew Veilleux and Isaac Violette.
High honors: Alyson Albert, Nicholas Alexander, Cassidy Andre, Ava Ardito, Rebecca Bourque, Salvatore Caccamo, Patrick Chisum, Abbie Clark, William Cole, Breanna Corbin, Lydia DAmico, Hannah DelGiudice, Jordan Devine, Cooper Doucette, Andrew Everett, Nicolas Fontaine, Sara Getchell and Molly Glueck.
Also, Danielle Hall, Elizabeth Hume, Madison Jewell, Maya Johnston, Shane Kauppinen, Tabitha Lake, Chance Languet, Jayden Lenfestey, Benoit Levesque, Sydney Lucas, Rosemary Peterson, Adam Pooler, Rylee Poulin, Brian Powell, Colby Prosser and Kaylee Rocque.
Also, Taylor Staples, Damian Taylor, Deklan Thurston, Chloe Tilley, Kaitlyn Vigue, Keith Warman, Gabrielle Wener, Rebekah White and Kaley Wolman.
Honors: Ethan Burton, Kaiya Charles, Shiela Corson, Austin Damren, Joshua Goff, Lucas Jolin, Kody King, Nathan Kinney, Caleb Luce, Isabella Luce, Ashlynn Lund, Kassie McMullen, Nathan Milne, Makayla Ouellette, Alexandria Pearce and Sophia Speeckaert.
Juniors — High honors with distinction: Logan Alexander, Alexis Ames, Gemini August, Julia Bard, Olivia Boudreau, Gavin Bressette, Abigail Breznyak, Grace Bridges, Luke Buck, Kierra Bumford, Jordyn Caouette, Valerie Capeless, Abigail Carpenter, Jenna Cassani, Ambrosina Cianfarano, Shauna Clark, Evan DeMott, Katelyn Douglass, Taryn Drolet, Kristen Dube and Paige Dudley.
Also, Dylan Flewelling, Myles Hammond, Owen Hargrove, Timothy Hatt, Abbigail Hreben, Paula Jungclaus, Gabriel Katz, Emily Levesque, Brynn Lozinski, Brooke Martin, Andrew Mayo, Paige Meader, Matthew Parent, Emma Parrish, Caleb Sadler, Kasen Sirois, Cloe Sisson, Ella Smith, Alec Walker, Charlotte Wentworth, Allison Wills and Noah Wood.
High honors: Mariah Bean, Zackery Bean, Alyssa Bell, Willow Blanchette, Justin Bowman, Elijah Burton, Olivia Chabot, Jade Crimmins, Logan Doucette, Kayley Ennis, Sierra Gagnon, Morgan Genness, Mary Granholm, Hunter Holt, Adam Jackman, Juliana Jolin, David Kopyto, Christopher Lamontagne and Kyle LaPerriere.
Also, Bryce Little, Grace McCarthy, Aiden McGlauflin, Trevor Mushero, Trevor Norton, Olivia Otis, Angel Parsons, Joshua Poulin, Olivia Saucier, Benjamin Schryver, Jenna Shorey, Gabriella Smart, James Smith, Trent Thompson, Taylor Veilleux, Lily Wilkie, Megan Wilson and Isaac Worcester.
Honors: David Cunningham, Conner Dammschroeder, Emilia Frost, Lyndsey Patrie, Phoenix Sanchez, Corey Smith, Zedakiah Sprague, Meagan Tracy and Corey Viola.
Sophomores — High honors with distinction: Kendall Arbour, Brooke Austin, Owen Axelson, Cooper Barrett, Aria Biathrow, Olivia Bourque, Xavier Colfer, Caden Cote, Akiva Cyr, Alexis Dostie, Isabella Emerson, Chantelle Flores, Sarah Hellen, Cassie Jackson, James Jones, Jordan Lambert, Rebekah Letourneau and Andrei Bon Llanto.
Also, Alyssa Monteith, Emma Palleschi, Benjamin Penttila, Brayden Perkins, Faith Rice, Justin Sardano, Gabrielle Sienko, Kimberley Spears, Alexandre StJarre, Grace Stocco, Jacob Thomas, Izabella Wallingford, Grace Wener, Jordan White, Ethan Witham, Ryan Wright and Meriah Zeimetz.
High honors: Joseph Ardito, Mason Belanger, Samantha Bell, Stevie Bragg, Anthony CasoriaJones, Nathaniel Castner, Journey Charles, Brianna Clark, Colby Corson, Tieran Croft, Samantha Cummings, Summer Daigle, Mikayla Dalbeck, Julia Davidson, Brady Doucette, Christina Fisher, Vaness Gardner, Spencer Gibson, Aspen James and Sofija Kleinschmidt.
Also, Cody Knox, Camdyn LaMarre, Noelle Languet, Jake Marlowe, Arianna Mckinney, Gregory Michaud, Lorenzo Michaud, Syleena Milligan, Andre Morin, Regan Pearce, Tucker Pieh, Harrison Quimby, Samuel Seekins, Alexis Steele, Marisa Stuart, Natalie Townsend, Adalyn Tuttle, Zachary Vashon, Kambra Worcester and Katherine True.
Honors: Andi Anderson, Emma Bell, Martina Bizier, Rebekah Bucknam, Francesca Caccamo, Lenah Dobbins, Kristen Douglass, Hannah Ducasse, Sage Ferrara, Mitchell Grant, Logan Holinger, Ian McCurdy, Dylan Milligan, Kayleigh Smith, Conlan Southwick, Anthony Veilleux, Tristen Walker and Joseph Wigley.
Freshmen — High honors with distinction: Samantha Amison, Brady Bumford, Nathan Cote, Jack Darling, Nealey Dillon, Madilyn Doody, Camden Doone, Alden Doran, Eliza Dudley, Jonathan Eccher Mullally, Emma Fortie, Ethan Glueck, Addyson Greenlaw, Sage Grenier, Sidney Hatch, Raygan Holt, Emma Lavenson and Paige Lenfestey.
Also, Ruby Marden, Sophie Mihm, Emma Rhoda, Zachary Ross, Jasmine StAmand, Madisyn Stewart, Malaika Thurston, Caden Trask, Ella Traussi, Brooke Turner, Benjamin Walker, Emma Wiswell, Madelynn Wohlford and Joanna Zhang.
High honors: Jadyn Arnold, Lucy Bradfield, Shea Cassani, Colby Chavarie, Rayvin Creamer, Bryce Crowell, Isabel Culver, Logan DeRaps, Cara DiGirolamo, Alyson Dorval, Autumn Everett, Walter Fegel, Alex Ferrara, Macie Gagnon, Samantha Gay, Megan Grenier, Kianna Hollingsworth, Megan Hopper, Alivia Johnston and Ivy Little.
Also, Ellie Marden, Aiden Megill, Aura Morin, Dakota Morton, Daniel Parent, Cameron Patrie, Candace Pelotte, Jenna Reardon, Brendan Roderick, Everett Seiders, Dominic Smith, Kaden Soto, Alyssa Steiner, Matthew Stubenrod, Owen Tilley, Thomas Tracy, Steven Turner, Alyson Violette, Audrey Vogt, Caroline Westhoff, Landen White and Morgan Wills.
Honors: Nathan Allen, Joddi Baker, Dylan Bauer, Mia DiGirolamo, Brayden Drouin, William Durkee, Avery Faircloth, Jase Harding, Emelie Hodgkins, Abigail Klinge, Delainey Marr, Alyson Marschall, Sean McCafferty, Penelope Minkel, Lily Moore, Taylor Morrison, Deveon Nolan, Nethaniel Petrillo, Aiden Rodgers and Delaney Smith.
