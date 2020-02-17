BUXTON — A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Monday evening after a daylong standoff with police.

Police went to the residence of Andrew Forbis after they got a call after 9 a.m. that he was making threats. He refused to leave and told police that he had weapons inside.

Several officers from Buxton Police and Maine State Police then responded to the area of Depot Road in Buxton, between Towle and Main streets. The road was closed to traffic for much of the day and people were advised to avoid the area as officers negotiated with Forbis.

It wasn’t clear if police entered the residence or if Forbis came out, but the incident ended shortly after 7 p.m. Police said he resisted arrest and suffered minor injuries. No officers were harmed.

Forbis had not yet been booked at York County Jail as of 9:30 p.m. Monday. No other information was available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »