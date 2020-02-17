BUXTON — A 44-year-old man was taken into custody Monday evening after a daylong standoff with police.
Police went to the residence of Andrew Forbis after they got a call after 9 a.m. that he was making threats. He refused to leave and told police that he had weapons inside.
Several officers from Buxton Police and Maine State Police then responded to the area of Depot Road in Buxton, between Towle and Main streets. The road was closed to traffic for much of the day and people were advised to avoid the area as officers negotiated with Forbis.
It wasn’t clear if police entered the residence or if Forbis came out, but the incident ended shortly after 7 p.m. Police said he resisted arrest and suffered minor injuries. No officers were harmed.
Forbis had not yet been booked at York County Jail as of 9:30 p.m. Monday. No other information was available.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Union Pottery exhibit on view through February
-
Local & State
Buxton man threatened mother with sword and BB gun, police say
-
Local & State
Maine State Police cruiser side-swiped during traffic stop in Turner
-
Politics
Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time
-
Nation & World
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits