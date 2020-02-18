BOSTON — Four local students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College.
They are: Sydney Cameron, of Mount Vernon; Micah Riportella, of Sidney; Katherine Thompson, of Waterville; and Sarah Desrosiers, of Winslow.
To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
