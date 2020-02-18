Under our current administration, we’ve seen a foreign policy that has acted on impulse, put the needs dictators over Americans, and has failed to treat our troops with the respect they deserve.

As a veteran, I know that not only can we do better, we deserve better. As president, Mike Bloomberg’s calm, steady leadership will keep our troops safe, and give them a commander-in-chief they can be proud of.

As a businessman, philanthropist, and mayor of New York City, Mike produced results when no one else could, offering bold bipartisan solutions instead of just talk. He understands that to make any real progress, we need to work set aside our differences and work together. Mike can bring us all together as no other candidate can. Donald Trump has done nothing but try to drag our country backwards, attacking our healthcare, environment, and refusing to take action on gun safety. Mike has been the one leading the fight on these issues his whole life.

Mike believes leadership starts with integrity, and he will lead based on his core values. He will return our country to sanity, honesty, inclusion, compassion and human decency, so that we can be proud of America again.

George O’Keefe

Winthrop

