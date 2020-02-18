Under our current administration, we’ve seen a foreign policy that has acted on impulse, put the needs dictators over Americans, and has failed to treat our troops with the respect they deserve.
As a veteran, I know that not only can we do better, we deserve better. As president, Mike Bloomberg’s calm, steady leadership will keep our troops safe, and give them a commander-in-chief they can be proud of.
As a businessman, philanthropist, and mayor of New York City, Mike produced results when no one else could, offering bold bipartisan solutions instead of just talk. He understands that to make any real progress, we need to work set aside our differences and work together. Mike can bring us all together as no other candidate can. Donald Trump has done nothing but try to drag our country backwards, attacking our healthcare, environment, and refusing to take action on gun safety. Mike has been the one leading the fight on these issues his whole life.
Mike believes leadership starts with integrity, and he will lead based on his core values. He will return our country to sanity, honesty, inclusion, compassion and human decency, so that we can be proud of America again.
George O’Keefe
Winthrop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Legislative has failed with home care
-
Local & State
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 18
-
Letters to the Editor
Drugs are easier to get than books
-
Letters to the Editor
Bloomberg has produced results
-
Opinion
Time for a fresh voice in Senate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.