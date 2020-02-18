Buxton police say the man who caused an 8-hour standoff on Monday had threatened his mother with a sword and BB gun during an argument over a video game.

Chief Troy Cline said the incident began Monday morning when police were notified that 44-year-old Andrew Forbis had repeatedly threatened her with multiple weapons. The mother had left the house at 19 Depot St. before police were called, he said.

“Mr. Forbis was upset with his elderly mother in regards to an argument on Valentine’s Day over the purchase of a video game,” Cline said.

Cline said the mother told police Forbis had threatened her on Friday afternoon with a cane sword, but she did not call police. The mother told police Forbis was drinking all weekend before again threatening her on Monday morning.

“On Monday morning, he had a BB gun pistol in his hand and told her he could shoot her in the eyes and it would kill her,” Cline said.

Officer Warren Day and Cline both went to the Depot Street house, but Forbis was intoxicated and refused to come outside, Cline said. Police did not know if Forbis had weapons and began to set up a perimeter around the house, which sits on a hill overlooking the Saco River.

Cline said he consulted with the York County District Attorney’s Office and obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. When Forbis continued to refuse to leave the house, the Maine State Police tactical and crisis negotiation units responded to the scene to take over negotiations, he said.

“Mr. Fobis saw the increased presence outside his window and did not like that. He demanded we leave,” Cline said. “Mr. Forbis was extremely intoxicated and refused to come out numerous times.

State Police negotiated with Forbis for about 6 hours before he eventually came out of the house unarmed. He was injured when he resisted arrest, Cline said, noting it was good that Forbis was not carrying his two BB guns.

“This could have been a very tragic situation,” he said. “Thankfully he came out with his hands empty.”

The standoff in the Bar Mills section of Buxton prompted road closures for most of Monday. Buxton police posted messages on Facebook asking residents of the Depot Street neighborhood to stay inside and warned others to stay away from the area. Road were reopened around 7 p.m.

Forbis was taken to York County Jail after being treated at Maine Medical Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Springvale District Court. Cline said Forbis will likely face an additional charge of creating a police standoff.

Cline said Forbis is well-known to Buxton police and has a history of resisting arrest.

Cline said the assistance of Buxton Fire Rescue, Gorham police, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police was critical in resolving the standoff.

“We could not have had such a peaceful resolution if it was not for all these agencies working together,” he said.

