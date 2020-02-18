GARDINER — A fire that damaged wooden pallets and a snowmobile trailer at Mid-Maine Construction on Saturday night is under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Gardiner fire Chief Al Nelson said the department received a call at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday to respond to a fire at Mid-Maine Construction, at 369 Highland Ave. Nelson said the department extinguished a few burning wooden pallets and a snowmobile trailer. He said the trailer didn’t have much damage and the pallets did not have anything on them.

Gardiner police Detective Sgt. Todd Pilsbury said the fire appeared to be started with some newspaper and cardboard and there were tracks in the snow nearby. Nelson said the department did not make a determination as to whether the fire was suspicious and the police department called the state fire marshal’s office to investigate.

David Dineen, owner of Mid-Maine Construction, said Tuesday that he was cooperating with police.

A spokesman for the fire marshal’s office was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: