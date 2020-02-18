A bill to transfer ownership of Maine’s electric grid from for-profit companies to a publicly owned utility could increase customers’ rates and reduce state tax revenue in the near term, but it could benefit ratepayers over the coming decades, according to an independent review of the proposal.

The switch to public ownership would not guarantee lower electricity prices, better reliability or lower management costs, said analysts from London Economics International in a report issued Saturday.

The Boston firm was hired last year by the Maine Public Utilities Commission to review the impact of LD 1646, which would create a consumer-owned public utility called the Maine Power Delivery Authority to take over operation of the transmission and distribution assets of Central Maine Power Co. and Emera Maine. A private contractor would be hired to manage the system, and it would be overseen by a board of directors appointed by the governor.

Supporters of the bill have said a consumer-owned private utility would improve reliability and lower costs for businesses and households. But electric companies have pledged to fight what they see as a government takeover of their business.

The consulting team hired to review the bill said that while it could lower electricity rates over time, lawmakers would need to consider trade-offs including initially higher prices for consumers.

Electricity rates could increase in the early years of the new system to compensate for the purchase of private assets. The loss of state revenue from taxes on the private utility companies also could require budget adjustments or tax hikes on other state taxpayers, the report says.

A requirement in the bill that unionized employees would be kept on at the highest wage rates also could increase prices after the transition and limit the operating contractor’s flexibility to reduce labor costs over time, it says.

Local governments would receive payments in lieu of property taxes on electric utility infrastructure under the proposed regime, but only as long as the public utility was generating revenues that exceeded its expenditures and reserves. That arrangement could put local tax revenue at risk and force communities to cut services, the report says.

Over the long term –roughly 30 years – customer rates could become lower compared with the status quo because it would be cheaper to finance new investment in the system thanks to the authority’s tax-exempt status, it says. Similarly, if the management fees earned by the operating contractor were lower than the former electricity companies’ financial performance, then rates could go down, but the state also would lose tax revenue.

The bill, as currently written, would not automatically fix some issues, the report says. Since the authority’s board would be assigned by the governor from among various stakeholders, it would not solely represent ratepayer interests, it says.

The proposed ownership change would not guarantee lower electric prices or reliability and customer service improvements at no additional cost, the report says. Financial benefits to local residents are not ensured, and it would not eliminate management and administrative costs, it says.

This story will be updated.

