HOCKEY

Terrence Wallin scored midway through the third period to give the Maine Mariners a 2-1 win over the Newfoundland Growlers Tuesday night at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The Growlers, who lead the ECHL’s North Division, had a 19-game home winning streak snapped by the Mariners Saturday night. They have since lost two straight to the Mariners, who dropped the opener of a four-game set on Friday night. The teams meet again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

With the win, the Mariners moved into a third-place tie with Brampton in the North Division.

Newfoundland took a 1-0 lead when Aaron Luchuk scored with 30 seconds left in the first period. But Maine tied the game when Greg Chase scored 7:57 into the second.

Parker Gahagen had 26 saves for the Growlers, and Francois Brassard turned aside 34 shots for Maine.

COLLEGES

NCAA: The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition.

A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball.

In those sports, along with baseball and men’s hockey, Division I undergraduate athletes are required to do what the NCAA calls a year-in-residence after transferring, when they can practice with their new teams but not participate in games.

FOOTBALL: Three members of UConn’s 2019 football team face charges stemming from a November burglary on campus.

Running back Khyon Gillespie and defensive backs Oneil Robinson and Ryan Carroll are accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of items, including a television, video game systems and clothes from a dorm on Nov. 23, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

The three sophomores face charges including burglary, larceny and making false statements.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points and Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-56 victory over No. 9 Penn State at State College, Pennsylvania.

• Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, Sean McNeil also scored 11 and No. 17 West Virginia took over early in the second half to beat visiting Oklahoma State 65-47.

• Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and No. 8 Florida State pulled away in the second half, beating visiting Pittsburgh, 82-67.

• Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double, and No. 7 Maryland extended its winning streak to nine games by defeating visiting Northwestern, 76-67.

• St. Joseph’s used a 16-2 run midway through the second half, paced by 11 points from Jack Casale, to grab control and beat the Suffolk Rams 90-78 at Boston.

Casale finished with 39 points for the Monks (11-13, 5-5 GNAC), Tatsuaki Sakai had 15 points, and Nick Curtis chipped in with 12 and Drew Shea added 10.

Max Bonney-Liles led Suffolk (13-11, 5-5) with 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Baylor’s Kim Mulkey became the fastest Division I men’s or women’s coach to 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to lift the No. 2 Lady Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech at Lubbock, Texas.

Mulkey earned her 600th victory in her 700th game, four games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men.,

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.

Jackson is in the final season of his five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who acquired him earlier that year in a trade with Oklahoma City.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Gio Reyna became the youngest American to appear in the Champions League and assisted on the go-ahead goal, helping host Dortmund beat Paris-Saint Germain 2-1 in the first leg of the Round of 16.

The 17-year-old son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna entered in the 67th minute with Dortmund leading 1-0.

• Atletico Madrid scored early and then defended well to beat visiting Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16, spoiling the defending champion’s return to the place where it won the European title last year.

Midfielder Saul Niguez scored in the fourth minute and Atletico’s defense successfully held off Liverpool’s powerful attack to give Diego Simeone’s team the edge going into the second leg on March 11 in England.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham forward Son Heung-min could be out for the season because of a broken right arm, Manager Jose Mourinho said.

Son broke his right arm on Sunday in a win over Aston Villa, and Tottenham initially said the South Korea was expected to miss several weeks.

MLS: Cincinnati Coach Ron Jans was forced out after an investigation by Major League Soccer found he’d used a racial slur in the locker room and made other troubling comments.

Jans resigned after the team notified him he couldn’t continue as coach. Jans had been suspended pending the investigation, which was prompted by a complaint from the MLS Players Association.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost her opening match as Elena Rybakina rallied to beat the American 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3.

The fifth-seeded Kenin was playing her first WTA Tour event since earning her maiden Grand Slam title and then helping the United States reach the Fed Cup final. She broke Rybakina in her opening service game but the Kazakh player held serve the rest of the way to earn her third career win over a top-10 ranked player.

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina and No. 4 Belinda Bencic also lost.

Svitolina was ousted 6-2, 6-1 by American Jennifer Brady, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Bencic 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

RIO OPEN: Dominic Thiem won his first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, advancing to the second round by beating Felipe Meligeni Alves, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

