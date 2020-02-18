Sue Fairer and Paul Gaudreau of Union Pottery will exhibit a large collection of pottery, “40 Years of “Work Avoidance” (or stealing time in a production potter studio) … a Retrospective, through February at Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union.

Union Pottery was started as a small production “studio” with an emphasis on very user-friendly dinnerware. Throughout the years of formulating glazes, colors and clay bodies, as well as forming, trimming, decorating and glazing dinnerware, Fairer also indulged her love of “just being creative”.

These stolen moments of creativity have produced small runs of fun pieces which primarily make up the exhibit now showcased at the library.

For more information, visit voselibrary.org, or call 785-4733.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: