Winslow Elementary School is accepting applications for its Four-Year-Old Program for the 2020-21 school year.

Registration packets will be available for pick up from the school office at 285 Benton Ave., between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Monday, March 2. All applications must be returned by Tuesday, March 31.

A child needs to be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15, and parent(s) must be residents of Winslow.

For more information, call the school at 872-1967.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: