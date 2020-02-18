SAN DIEGO — Three years ago, Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Lovely, of Winslow, joined the Navy because his family has a tradition of military service, according to a news release from Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“Most of my family were in the Marines,” said Lovely, according to the release. “I knew I wanted to join the military, but wanted something a little different, which is why I joined the Navy.”

Today, Lovely is serving aboard USS Boxer, stationed in San Diego.

Lovely is a fire controlman responsible for working on the data systems that provide information to the weapons required to defend the ship.

“Fixing something that is broken feels really nice,” said Lovely, according to the release. “It’s very satisfying seeing an issue that needs to be resolved and knowing that you’re able to make a difference with the people you work with.”

According to Lovely, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Winslow. “I learned that being in the Navy is one big team,” said Lovely, according to the release. “Growing up playing sports I learned the importance of working with others as part of a team.”

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy, according to the release.

Boxer is an amphibious assault ship that has recently returned from a Western Pacific-Indian Ocean-Persian Gulf deployment. It is the sixth ship to carry the name Boxer.

Amphibious assault ships are used to transfer Marines, equipment and supplies and can support helicopters or other aircraft. They also are capable of accessing 75% of the world’s beaches.

According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future, according to the release.

“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday, according to the release. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Lovely is most proud of his ship’s completion of a deployment and recent inspection.

“During our deployment, we visited a lot of places, like Thailand, Okinawa and Guam,” said Lovely, according to the release.

For Lovely, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Lovely hopes to continue.

“My dad and uncle served in the Marines and my stepbrother is currently in the Navy,” said Lovely, according to the release. “Carrying on a military tradition is definitely something to be proud of, and in the future, I hope that my children or grandchildren will decide to do the same.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Lovely, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy is something I’ll remember forever,” said Lovely, according to the release. “I’ve had a lot of great experiences, and I’m definitely a better individual based on my service.”

Lovely is a 2014 Winslow High School graduate.

