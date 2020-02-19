The Wilton Fish & Game Association will offer a basic hand gun training for adults 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Participating students will undergo a four-hour training at the Wilton Fish & Game location on U.S. Route 2 in Wilton. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The next class will be Saturday, May 16, according to a news release from the association.

Participant will receive a certificate of training from the Sheriff’s Office that they can use as proof of required training in order to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Students must bring their own unloaded hand gun in a holster with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Also remember to bring a belt for your holster and hearing and eye protection. No magnums are allowed on the indoor range.

There is a limit of 15 students per class so there is adequate instruction per student. Participants are required to register and pay a $25 class fee to hold their spot.

To register, or for more information, call Sharon Borthwick at 778-3690 or email [email protected].

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: