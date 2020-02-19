NORTH ANSON — Carrabec Community School has announced the following students were named to its second quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grades 6-8 All A’s — High honors: Jayden Cates, Devyn DeLeonardis, Cooper Dellarma, Brooke Dube, Samantha Lamantia, Alecxander Leeman, Brookelyn Lehto, Summer Lindblom, Haley McFadyen, Aiden McLaughlin, Willow Page, Machaon Pierce, Macie Plourde, Desmond Robinson, William Rogers, Alyssa Schinzel, Aaron Soosman, Brooks Sousa and Hailey Wyman.
Honors: Kaleigh Atwood, Karen Baker, Jeremy Barcelos, Jackamo Benner, Aiden Bess, Alex Briggs, Kaileigh Burnham, Liliana Caldwell, Logan Caldwell, Anna Canales, Kolby Carpenter, Mason Courtney, Trevor Donahue, Cayden Estes, Alexis Fortin, Brooklyn Gordon, Nick Gower, Cody James, Emma Junkins, William Lawrence, Isaiah Longley and Jaysen Longley.
Also, Hayden Melvin, Seamus Miller, Ciara Myers-Sleeper, Ryan Parlin, Sierra Patenaude, Pariss Patterson, Tyler Phillips, Jordyn Plourd, Seth Price, Thomas Roderick Jr., Levi Small, Hickory Smith, Ian Smith, Morgan Steuber, Fisher Tewksbury, Isaac Flood-Wildes, Peter Vicneire and Ciarrah Whittemore.
Grades 3-5 All A’s — High honors: Bradley Allen, Chandler Atwood, Wyatt Bates, Ivan Chapman, Eleanor Dahms, Rylie Deuble, Nicholas Greene, Jedidiah Keen, Gabriel Phillips, Leandra Pinkham, Sesha Rothert, Justin Saled, Nathaniel Shamaly and Parker Swihart.
Honors: Brooke Allen, Ava Bess, Bailey Brooks, Lukas Connell, Kaylee Emery, Madyson Faucett, Sheana Folco, Abigail Grondin, Jacobi Gross, Ehren Hill, Harlow Jones, Logan Ladd, Noah Lightbody, Theodore Mihos, Leeyah Nelson, Skye Pinkham, Patiene Rowe, Alana Santos, Kylie Small, Samuel Swihart, Ava Welch and Jonathan White.
.
Send questions/comments to the editors.