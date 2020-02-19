In support of the calls for climate action that have been made by Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, I want to draw attention to a remarkable document on climate change and national security. Sixty-four senior U.S. military and security leaders have endorsed “A Climate Security Plan for America.” It’s signed by more than 20 admirals and generals, including Rear Admiral David Titley, former oceanographer and navigator of the Navy, and Gen. Gordon Sullivan, former chief of staff of the Army.
This comprehensive report states that increases in extreme weather “can devastate essential energy, financial and agricultural centers that undergird U.S. and global economic viability and the well-being of our populations.” It calls for initiatives to improve the resilience of our critical infrastructure and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and globally in order to avoid “catastrophic security consequences.”
Sens. Collins and King should be commended for speaking out on this issue and for joining the Senate’s bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. Urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions and funding adaptation should be top priorities for every politician who is concerned about national security and global stability.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corner, Wisconsin
