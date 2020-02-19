Former Central Maine Power Co. CEO David Flanagan has been appointed executive chairman of the electric utility’s board of directors in an effort to restore the company’s battered reputation and improve its customer service.

CMP said Wednesday in a news release that Flanagan will “focus on restoring quality customer service to its Maine customers.”

“While the company faces challenging times, I will work with the dedicated employees of CMP to return to providing high quality, transparent, and reliable service for our customers, and to earn back the trust of Maine people,” Flanagan said in the release.

Flanagan, a Maine native, served as CEO of CMP from 1994 to 2000. During that time, he led a company turnaround and as a result, CMP’s public favorability rose from 40 percent to over 90 percent, according to the release. Flanagan is best known from those years for his public leadership in restoring power during the Ice Storm of 1998.

Aside from his time at CMP in the 1990s, Flanagan helped rejuvenate Preservation Management Inc., a national affordable housing management company, and to restructure the University of Southern Maine, it said.

In his new role, Flanagan will report directly to Anthony Marone, president and CEO of Avangrid Networks, which oversees CMP parent Avangrid’s electric and gas utilities. Doug Herling, president and CEO of CMP, will report to Flanagan, according to the release.

CMP has been dogged by controversies since 2017, including the botched rollout of a new billing and metering system.

