Prescription drug prices have skyrocketed in Maine. Last year, our state took the first step to curb rising drug costs when the governor signed bills that would have pharmacies pass drug manufacturer rebates to consumers and make pharmaceutical companies report price increases of 20% — but we can’t solve this problem alone. This requires a federal fix, leaving it up to Congress to pass legislation that would protect seniors and lower prices in the consumer market.

The Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act in the Senate would set a limit on out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries with expensive drug bills, closing a loophole that has been a burden for many seniors. At the same time, the bill would incentivize pharmaceutical companies to lower their prices by creating new penalties for price gouging.

Thankfully, Sen. Susan Collins supports the bill and has urged other lawmakers to get behind it. But as Congress stalls, Americans will continue to struggle paying for their prescription drugs, forcing many of us to ration our doses. I hope Sen. Collins, who is known for her ability to work across the aisle, can get the bill passed the finish line soon.

Garrett Mason

Lisbon

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »