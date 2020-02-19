CHICAGO — Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump on Wednesday, a day after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption.
Blagojevich spoke to reporters outside his family home in Chicago during his first scheduled press event since his release. A large sign hanging on the home read, “Thanks Mr. President.” One man wore a rubber Blagojevich mask and hoisted the former governor’s 2006 campaign sign.
“We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich said. “He didn’t have to do this …. this is an act of kindness.”
Blagojevich, 63, walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for wide-ranging political corruption, just hours after Trump granted him a commutation.
“I’m a Trumpocrat,” Blagojevich said. “If I had the ability to vote, I would vote for him.”
Blagojevich, a one-time contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” has been radioactive politically since his arrest as governor in 2008. It’s not clear who might be willing to offer him a job or a lead role in organization or movement.
Blagojevich didn’t answer direct questions at the public appearance Wednesday.
He continually dabbed a handkerchief on a cut on his chin. He apologized to reporters, explaining, “It’s been a long time since I shaved with a normal razor.”
His convictions included seeking to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president, trying to shake down a children’s hospital and lying to the FBI.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Basketball: Mr. Maine, Miss Maine Basketball semifinalists announced
-
Health care
Maine reports first flu-related child death of 2019-20 season
-
Business
ImmuCell reports 25 percent revenue increase in 2019
-
Local & State
Justice Department says Maine violated disabled man’s rights by limiting Medicaid services
-
Arts & Entertainment
Duke and Duchess of Sussex to begin new life on March 31
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.