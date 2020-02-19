Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced the following students were named to its second quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Gavin White, Haylie Peacock, Julia Jamison, Kyla Shea, Taylor Takatsu, Emily Grover, Lainey Cooley, Ethan Tibbetts, Lillian Matos, Yana Montell, Dillon Elliott, Sarah Work and Lacy Goudreau.
Honors: Aiden Paradis, Garrett Babcock, Lily Belanger, Sarah Luiz, Ethan Arsenault, Owen Grant, Clara Dudley, Reese Bailey, Ella Cotnoir, Mikayla Monaghan, Bret Breton, Dayna Vasoll, Elizabeth Kropp, Hunter Gardner, Seth Sears, Adaline Lindley, Bailey McLaughlin, Ruby Colwell, Shaina Sablawan, Adia Dall, Corinne Vasvary, Kaylee Henderson and Braedyn Stockmar.
Grade 7 — High honors: Evan Ahearn, Sage Sculli, Sarah Goulette, Abigail Cooley, Hailey Ladd, Lia Umland, Danica Martin, Madeline Seed, Mekenzie Soiett and Taryn Nichols.
Honors: Sophie Kearns, Anthony Rivera, Cooper Blodgett, Katherine Diversi, Sophie Guthrie, Anthony Boyce, Arianna Markos, Bailey McFadden, Mya Pettengill, Nathaniel Doyon, Samuel Klosenski, Sydney Barlow, Taylor Wright, Zoey Lee Michaud, Addison Serber, Camryn Chadbourne, Chase Burgess and Lily Staples.
Also, Ada McCormick, Anthony Malcolm, Breanna Shean, Dylan Rideout, Eric Wilson, Max Douvielle, Sayde Sirois, Benjamin Tobey, Dana Roberts, Hunter Collins, Madeline Naas and Sandi Bolick.
Grade 6 — High honors: Maria Dostie, Phoebe Childs, Krystal Tribou, Catherine Mansir, Luke Carr, Taylor Hebert, Julie Folsom, Owen Chadwick, Sophia Marrone, Addison Pollis, Ella Setchell, Ewan Barnicoat, Henry Clark, Cole Hickey and Zackery Legendre.
Honors: Abigail Prue, Aubrey Daigle, Brady Peacock, Brayden Elliott, Cadence Smith, Campbell Frith, Gabriel Bragdon, Joseph Hanley, Maggie Blais, Austin Crowley, Brynnlea Chaisson, Cameron Peaslee, Emily Moran, Kaiden Kendall, Landon Getchell, Lillian Clark, Macy Hickey, Mary Madore, Ann-Marie Moulton, Avayda Catchings, David Cotnoir, Molly Stickney and Riley Fish.
Also, Wyatt Sweatt, Abigail McGee, Alden Gilg, Aubrianna Barnard, Camden Genest, Elisa Belanger, Gracie LaVerdiere, Jacoby O’Donnell, Sydney Darveau, Ashlynn Milne, Keira Blodgett, Logan Cote, Mikkaella Sablawan, Nikita Boothby, Amber Spaulding, Ava Hersom, Brey McCamish, Catherine Wiese, Dylan Anderson and Faith Jones.
Also, Ian Dickson, Jeffrey Rinderknecht, Kaleb Malloy, Lance Minoty, Mia Hersom, Owen Munzing, Avrey MacMaster, Brooklyn Fitzherbert, Jason Deering, Kayliegh Shepard, Lillyan Doherty and William Rodas.
