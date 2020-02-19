JigJam, a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland, will launch its 7th tour of the U.S. on Feb. 21 in Maine taking them through the Northeast, Midwest and South until the middle of April.

A concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield.

The band is touring in support of their third full-length studio album, Phoenix, which was released in summer of 2019.

Formed in 2013, JigJam is comprised of multi-instrumentalists Jamie McKeogh (lead vocals, guitar, tenor banjo), Cathal Guinan (vocals, double bass, fiddle), Daithi Melia (vocals, five-string banjo, guitar), and Gavin Strappe (vocals, mandolin, tenor banjo). All four members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture which is reflected by the band collectively achieving over twenty “All-Ireland” titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann competitions.

JigJam’s music is an amalgamation of the best of traditional Irish music, including those beautiful harmonies, accented with bluegrass, folk, and Americana creating a genre which has been branded as “I-Grass” (Irish influenced Bluegrass).

Tickets cost $20.

For tickets, or more information, call 935-7292 or visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

