Max Ater will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center at 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors open a half-hour before the show.

Recently signing on with Michigan-based label Prudential Records, 25-year-old Ater is on the rise.

Born and raised on the coast of Maine, Ater began playing piano at the age of six. No stranger to the stage, he filled his youth with community theater, vocal training, and hours a day behind the piano. At an early age, Ater was inspired by artists such as Jamie Cullum, Norah Jones, John Mayer, and Elton John. In high school, he began composing original music, which led to an array of accolades.

Spending his days writing music for his upcoming album and performing throughout his home-state of Maine, 2020 is looking like a breakout year for Max.

Tickets purchased in advance cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $5 for youth, all tickets will cost $3 more purchased the night of the show.

Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or at 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

