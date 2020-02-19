WATERVILLE – Barbara L. Cook, 86, of Waterville passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born in Parsonsfield on Jan. 14, 1934, the daughter of James Edwin Moore and Lillian Mae (Thurston) Moore. She attended schools in Kezar Falls.

After Barbara married, she moved to the Waterville area and worked at Hathaway Shirt Company for a while, and then for years she would help her friend, Eva Harb at The Majestic Restaurant. This is where she met a lot of her lifelong friends in the area. Before her health started failing, she and Howard were members of Shawmut Chapel and would enjoy going to bible studies weekly.

Barbara’s first love and her whole life was about her dog, Mia. Mia brought her absolute joy and happiness. Barbara enjoyed camping, boating and fishing for many years with her long-time companion and love of her life, Howard. She was very experienced at sewing, crocheting and knitting and made some beautiful gowns, pant suits, sweaters, hats and blankets over the years.

She also enjoyed gardening and canning when she was younger. She also enjoyed doing ceramics and made many gifts over the years for family and friends that will be cherished even more now. Barbara loved to shop for anything and everything; she and her friend Gale went out together almost every day for one thing or another. Anyone who knew Barbara knew she loved to talk, she especially loved talking to her niece Pat twice a week on the phone and they would talk for hours. Barbara was not able to have children of her own, but she always loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own. Family was very important to Barbara; she always boasted about how well all her nieces and nephews were doing.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, James Edwin Moore and Lillian Mae (Thurston) Moore; her three brothers, Wilson, Maurice and Elmont “Eddie” Moore; her husband, Earl Cook; and her long-time companion, Howard Hann.

She is survived by her stepchildren, Danny Hann of Fairfield, Wanda Shibles and her husband, Adam of Benton and Judy Maheu and her husband, Lynn of Waterville; her nieces, Marla Poulin and her companion, Craig Hathaway of Oakland and Pat Aspinall of Florida and her family; her nephew, Richard Moore and his wife, Sandy of Rangeley and family; many, many grandstepchildren; and lots of great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to say thank you to Maine General Hospice and Inland Home Health Care Services which were both amazing and so helpful through this whole process. The family also sends a special thank you to Beryl Freeman of Hospice for the care and support during this difficult time.

Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 with Pastor Steve Donahue officiating.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

