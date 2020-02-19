MOOSE RIVER – Carleen Marie Dubois, 68 of Moose River , passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at her home in Moose River.

Carleen was born on April 25, 1961 in Jackman, a daughter of Silvio and Marie Louise (Maheux) Latulippe. She was educated in the local schools.

She was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Leo and Henry Latulippe.

Carleen is survived by her husband, Emile Dubois Jr. of Moose River, they were married for nearly 46 years.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Whipple Cemetery. Date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

