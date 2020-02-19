CHELMSFORD, Mass. – Carlton Plummer passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Legacy Care Unit at Sunny Acres in Chelmsford, Mass. on Feb. 13, 2020 at the age of 90.

The staff at Sunny Acres provided wonderful care for him throughout his time there, especially during his final days.

Carlton Plummer is a former illustrator, Chelmsford High School art teacher, combat artist during the Vietnam War, accomplished watercolorist, and for several years a University of Lowell painting professor. He graduated from three art schools including Vesper George, Massachusetts College of Art (BA), and Boston University (MFA). He was the recipient of over 150 national awards, served as an active elected member of many prestigious organizations including the American Watercolor Society and Allied Artists of America, among others. He traveled the world with his wife of 67 years, Joan, also an accomplished artist, demonstrating and teaching watercolor workshops. As a very talented and engaging instructor, he taught several hundred students at the novice, high school, college and professional level, how to paint, juried countless shows, and has his paintings in public and private collections all over the world. Carlton was a gifted artist and teacher who enjoyed his profession immensely. He is also a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Carlton loved his family and enjoyed skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, and playing tennis with them. He was passionate about telling stories of his adventures to his sons and grandchildren and spending time with them on the coast of Maine.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan; and his four sons and their families, Barry Plummer, Kevin Plummer and Sarah Dinklage, Bruce and Betsy Plummer, and Gerry and Nancy Plummer. He also has 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Kathryn Philippi, her husband Nick Philippi and their daughter Charlotte; Joshua Plummer, Shannon Plummer, Ben Plummer and his wife Sarah, Gabe Plummer, Rachel Plummer, Nicole Plummer, Matthew Plummer, Jason Plummer and his son Colin, and Tim Plummer.

He will be missed greatly by his family and friends for the strong, loving, vigorous, and enthusiastic personality he brought to their lives and the world.

At his request services were private. Funeral arrangements are by Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St. Chelmsford, Mass. 978-251-4041. Condolences to his family may be made at www.dolanfuneralhome.com

For anyone who wishes to make a donation in his honor, it can be sent to the Boothbay Region Land Trust, Boothbay Maine or the Pine Tree Society, Bath Maine.

