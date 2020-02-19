BRUNSWICK – Diane J. Philbrick passed on Feb 15, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her family and friends.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Jessica Kater of Colorado, son, Jeremy Danley of New Hampshire; and grandson, Owen Danley, also of New Hampshire.

She was also survived by her sister, Debbie Lee of Maryland, brother, David Philbrick of Richmond, and her aunt and uncle of Farmingdale.

Diane was predeceased by both parents; and her beloved cat, Charli.

A private service was held by the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

