PITTSTON – Frank Averell Houdlette, 92, of Pittston, joined his wife, Margaret, in heaven on Valentine’s day, Feb. 14, 2020, which was their 66th wedding anniversary.

Frank was born in Alna on Nov. 25, 1927. The youngest child of Melvin and Mary (Gilmore) Houdlette.

He grew up in Randolph and proudly served seven years in the U.S. Navy during WWII and Korea.

Frank retired from General Electric in San Jose, Calif. after 25 years. He had a degree

from San Jose State College. He returned to Maine in 1978 with his wife, Margaret, and continued working in his field of expertise. He worked for Mid-State Machine in Winslow for many years and worked well into his 80s for Acadia Car Auction in Richmond.

Frank loved brook and stream fishing. He was an avid hunter, especially rabbit hunting. He belonged to the Kennebec Valley Beagle Club in Litchfield. He was very active and known by his family as the energizer bunny!

He is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Keith Houdlette; parents; and all of his siblings, Richard, Wilbur, Robert, Helen Brande and Ruth Burns.

He is survived by his children, Terry Cote of Elk Grove, Calif., Keith and Kim of Springville, Tenn., Carl and Edith of San Jose, Calif., Linda and John Hanley of Pittston, David and Brenda of Brunswick, Denise and Richard Harvey of Pittston; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Franks care givers, especially, Jessica Wade, who he dearly loved. All the nurses and staff at Maine General Alzheimer’s Day Care, VA Home Based Primary Care, Togus VA Health Care, Maine Veterans Home Rehab, Maine General Medical Center.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Feb. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave. Gardiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m. St. Joseph Church, School Street, Gardiner. Burial will be in the spring in St. Joseph Cemetery, Gardiner, next to his beloved wife!

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

