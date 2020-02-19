Graydon Linwood “Grady” Sharpe, 91, of Chelsea, passed away peacefully Feb. 16, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

He was born in Caribou Jan. 4, 1929, the son of Linwood and Madelyn (Lister) Sharpe He was raised on a farm which meant a lot of hard work but also room to explore a variety of interests. Grady was allowed to try his hand at welding around age 7 so metal working in general would remain his first love.

Aviation entered Grady’s life at the age of 14. He got his pilot’s license in 1946 and flying became his life’s work. In the mean-time, the Korean War came calling and Grady served in the Army from 1951 to 1954. After his Army service, Grady returned to Caribou and was hired as a pilot at the Fort Fairfield Airport, working in the shop. He would get his A and P in 1957. Meanwhile, he married Edwena Amsden and they had three children.

Beginning in 1958, a couple of flying jobs would come his way. First, in Old Town and then in Presque Isle. Finally, Grady became co-pilot and then chief pilot for the State of Maine Executive Aircraft, retiring in 1986.

Grady married Agnes Ryan in 1981 and in retirement he would continue to pursue his varied interests. He was a founding member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 87. He also volunteered at the Owls Head Transportation Museum and was member of a group of steam engine enthusiasts.

Grady was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Allen, of Caribou.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes; his daughter, Karen Sharpe and her husband, Jefferson Dobbs, of Bar Harbor, sons, Graydon K. Sharpe, of Ware, Mass. and Timothy Sharpe, of Somerville, Mass,; his grandchildren, Gabrielle Istvan and Graydon Dobbs; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m. until the service time.

