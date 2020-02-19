CHELSEA – Guy M. Chaplin Jr., 89, of McLaughlin Circle, died Feb. 10, 2020 at Thayer Hospital in Waterville. He was born in Lexington, Mass. on Oct. 22, 1930 the son of Guy M. Chaplin, Sr. and Dorothy (Trembley) Chaplin.

Mr. Chaplin served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

Prior to his retirement, he was a firefighter for the City of Augusta, 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn T. (Soucy) Chaplin of Chelsea; one daughter, Julie A. Dana of Monmouth, one son, Jeffrey Chaplin of Hallowell; six grandchildren, Jacob Dana, Kaitlyn Paulette, Nicole Chaplin, Renee Chaplin, Tara Dana and Julie Ann Dana; eight great-grandchildren, Anthony Paulette, Abigail Dana, Owen Flanagan, Alexandra Flanagan, Bailee Roes, Nicholaus Roes, Eli Chaplin and Nora Chaplin; several nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside committal service will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Manchester.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

