AUGUSTA – Jan F. “Ralph” Bishop of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Hospital in Augusta.

“Ralph”, as everyone knew him by, was born in Waterville on Oct. 8, 1945, to Frank and Hortense (Giroux) Bishop, who have predeceased him.

He attended Waterville schools, graduated from Waterville High School in 1965. He also attended Thomas College for three years where he earned his business degree.

Ralph served his country by enlisting in the Army during the Vietnam War and served for four years. After his discharge, Ralph worked for Ware Butler Lumber Co. for a number of years, and also worked for Elite Cab Company in Waterville.

Ralph loved people and was quick to make friends. He would remember the date you met and on your birthday there would always be a card from him. He also enjoyed reminiscing about the good ‘ole days. He could tell a story like nobody else. He was an avid fan of the Fiddler Convention and attended it every year since its beginning, and had the t-shirts to prove it.

Ralph had a passion for animals and the outdoors. There was always a full bowl of cat food on his back porch to feed any strays that might be passing by. But Ralph’s biggest passion was camping and fishing. His best times were those of setting around the campfire at Pierce Pond with his best buddies, Barney, Tim, Charlie the dog, Brian, Allen, Greg H. and Frank. When this summer rolls around, there will be a huge void without Ralph’s uncanny humor and ever helping hands. He will be missed by so many, especially his special friend, Sheila.

Ralph’s friends want to thank the ever caring nurses, doctors, and the rest of the staff in the VA hospital’s building 207, hospice unit. You were all so kind and caring toward him.

Ralph will have a military honor service at the Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd. in Augusta on March 2 at 12 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held this summer at Piere Pond Fishing Camps in Bingham.

Happy Trails my friend.

It was his wish that instead of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the

Humane Society in Waterville, or plant a tree in his memory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous