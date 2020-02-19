WEST GARDINER – Marilyn Jean Allen, 72, of West Gardiner, passed on Feb. 16, 2020, peacefully in her own home, surrounded by loved ones. Marilyn was born in Gardiner to Matte and Lester Parlin on July 18, 1947. She attended Gardiner Area High School, and graduated class of 1965.

Marilyn was a good shot and loved to hunt. She also loved to fish at Thistle Pond and watching her beloved Red Sox.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Matte and Lester Parlin; her sisters, Rochelle Downs and Jean Parlin; her nephew Roger Downs Jr.; and her infant grandsons, Jordan David and Todd Michael.

Marilyn is survived by her high school sweetheart, and loving husband of 54 years, David Allen; David’s brother, Leon and his wife Dorothy of West Gardiner, David’s other brother, Raymond and his wife Sandy Allen of West Gardiner; her niece, Vicky and husband Joe Legere and their children of Falmouth; Danny Downs and partner Claude Castonguay of Biddeford, Marilyn’s son and daughter-in-law Todd and Kim Allen of Raymond, her daughter Tammy Allen of Farmingdale, Marilyn’s grandson Nicholas Allen and his fiancé Alexandra Hall of Auburn, granddaughter Ashten Allen and her fiancé Greg Pease of Pittston; and four great-grandchildren, Nyklauss, Teagan, Everett, and Avery.

The family of Marilyn will be forever grateful for the services provided by Maine General Hospice Care.

There will be a memorial visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., in Richmond on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

