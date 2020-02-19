VASSALBORO – Nicholas Alan Blaschke, 26, of Vassalboro, passed away at home in a tragic house fire on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Nicholas was born on May 19, 1993 in Waterville. He was the last baby born at Seton Hospital.

Nicholas is the son of Kathleen Cote of Vassalboro and Mark and Mary Blaschke of Sidney. He graduated from Winslow High School in 2012 and attended a local day program for adults with special needs. He adored the staff there. He was a child on the inside and loved his movies and books, stuffed animals and toys. His favorites were Thomas the Tank Engine, My Little Pony, The Loud House, and of course, as he was getting older, he started liking Family Guy and American Dad.

Nicholas was also an uncle to 10 beautiful children. He loved playing with them, as he was more their age on the inside than his physical age. He was a “forever boy.” A sweet, innocent soul. Nicholas was attached to his mom at the hip. Their favorite times together included their Friday or Saturday dates – going to dinner and then to Barnes and Noble or Bullmoose for books or movies or both. They enjoyed watching Disney movies and cooking shows on Food Network. His favorites were the Kid’s Baking shows and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. He even wore his sunglasses like Guy Fieri.

His mom will miss his huge bear hugs from behind, his sweet kisses on her cheek, and the playful way he would ‘swipe’ her arm when she annoyed him. You knew you were in a special place with Nicholas if he made any physical contact with you. If you got a back rub or a jab on the arm, you were IN!

His Dad will cherish all the fun and joyous memories whether it was watching him kiss the fish we caught before we threw them back, making him laugh by doing impressions of his favorite Disney characters, making up silly stories at bedtime or just hanging out to watch a movie or take a ride. Just being with him was always a blessing.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the first responders that valiantly attempted to resuscitate Nicholas. We only have a few names at this point, but would like to mention Scott Ireland and Walker Thompson and the many wonderful people who worked with them. They are all true heroes.

Nicholas is survived by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Brianne Blaschke of Winslow and niece Cara who he always let play with his toys; his grandparents, Ronald and Anna Rancourt of Zephyrhills, Fla.; his very special great-aunt Mary Lou Gaulin of Waterville. His Lou Lou took care of him since he was a baby and they shared a very special connection. He is also survived by his stepbrother and sister-in-law, Adam and Kendra Osborne of Glenburn and nephews and nieces Chase, Dahlia, Elijah, and Sylvia; his stepsister and brother-in-law, Ariel and Tim Lavarnway of Oakland and nephews Noah, William, and Jude; his stepsister and husband Lauryn and Warren Joslyn of Grovetown, Georgia and nephew Elijah; stepsister and fiancé, Emily Cote and Ben Misner of Augusta and nephew Elliott; his stepfather Jeffrey Cote of Sidney; and special grandstepparents, Donald and Lorraine Cote of Sidney, and grandstepmother, Patricia Jordan of Sidney. He is also survived by his loving aunts and uncles and cousins, Pete Rancourt of Winslow and cousin Will Withee, Rick and Jen Rancourt of Vassalboro and cousins Oliva Clark and Mariah Clark, Tim Rancourt of Winslow, Tom and Danielle Rancourt of Middletown, Conn. and cousins, Jessica Rancourt and TJ Rancourt, Rick and Ruth Blaschke of Clinton and cousins Amanda Blaschke and Sage Blaschke, Lyn and Joe Rowden of Fairfield and cousins Aaron Rowden, Emily and Josh Fournier, and Christian Rowden, Gary and Teri Blaschke of Standish and cousin Annalise, Mary and Gary Freeman of Palm City, Fla. and cousin Cathy Freeman; plus special friends Alisa and Dan Jolicoeur and Kelly and Mike Gardner. He’s also survived by his dog, Luna who he saved from the fire somehow.

Nicholas is predeceased by his grandparents, Fred and Evelyn Blaschke of Winslow; his nephew Nathan Alan Blaschke of Winslow, and his cousin Dakota Blaschke of Winslow. Also his three cats, Misty, Finn, and Sawyer perished in the fire as well as his goldfish, Bubbles.

Mathew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure at heart, for they shall see God.”

“In one of the stars, I shall be living. In one of them, I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing when you look at the sky at night.” – The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Please join us for a celebration of life for Nicholas at Faith Evangelical Free Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. There will be a gathering after the service at the church. There will be no visiting hours.

