PALMYRA – Noreen “Renie” Alice Catlin, 90, passed peacefully with nieces, Barbara Hughes and Arlene Crocker, by her side on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Hartland.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Pittsfield, a daughter of the late Merton and Alice (Weeman) Southard. She and her husband Alfred farmed in Palmyra for many years and both of them worked in the Tannery. She loved the outdoors, animals, working with horses, and haying with horse and wagon.

She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, friendly smile and yodeling.

She is survived by her sisters, Alice Caldwell and Anne Lawson, brothers, Robert “Bob” Southard and Leon Southard; nephew, Ben Wyman; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Alfred; her son, Stephen; sisters, Eleanor Hughes, Patricia Cooley, Elizabeth Easton, and Florence DeGusto, brothers, Elwyn Southard, Ralph Southard, Glendon Southard, and Anson Crowell, brother-in-law, Clarence Caldwell; nieces, Karen Caldwell Getchell and Joyce Martin Steward; and nephew, Gary “Snoozer” Crowell.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152, Hartland.

To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

