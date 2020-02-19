BROOKHAVEN, Pa. – Sharon M. (Tardiff) Marion, 70, of Brookhaven passed away Feb. 17, 2020. Sharon was born in Fairfield and was the youngest of nine siblings. She graduated from Waterville High School.

Sharon worked for Verizon and its predecessors for 30 years and retired in 2010. She was a member and former secretary/treasurer of the CWA Union. Sharon loved to travel especially enjoyed going to the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked to help people and contributed to animal charities. Sharon enjoyed cooking, reading and Chuck Norris.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, William and Aurora (Bouchard) Tardiff.

She is survived by her children, John R. (Teresa) Michaud and Kimberly L. (Derrick) Marion; her granddaughter, Emma Rose Michaud; her best friend and adopted sister, Michele Bristow; and her adopted daughter, Jameca Ortiga.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service on Friday Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. at Carr Funeral Home 935 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford. Friends may call beginning at 11 a.m. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the

Providence Animal Shelter

555 Sandybank Rd.

Media, PA 19063

are appreciated.

