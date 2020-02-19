TOPSHAM – William Alfred Lowell, 83, was born in the Parker Head Village in Phippsburg on Oct. 11, 1936 and passed away on Feb. 16, 2020.Bill was educated in Phippsburg, Bath and Maine Maritime Academy. After several years in the Merchant Marines he joined Bath Iron Works as the Chief Operating Engineer then VP/General Manager of the Portland Ship Repair Yard. For the past 25 years he owned Maritime Consulting. Bill was a member of the Naval Reserves for 31 years retiring as Captain USNR.Bill’s illustrious career took him across the globe. He loved to travel and loved his work which continued until his death. He always maintained contact with the friendships he developed over the years, enjoying lobster bakes at his summer home at Cox’s Head, poker games, breakfast at Mae’s Café. In addition to his wonderful friends, he loved his family which was comprised of his son, Jeff of Atlanta, Ga., daughter, Nancy Kaake of Phippsburg; his two beloved grandsons, Ryan Kaake (and Jessica) of Arrowsic and Jason Kaake of Charleston, S.C.; and his brother, Lloyd (and Lorraine) of Florida. He was predeceased by his wife, Anita; and his sister, Sally.A private burial at sea will take place in the spring.Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the followingMaine Maritime Academy (which shaped his career),Development Office1 Pleasant St.Castine, ME 04420or atmainemaritime.edu/support-mma/ orPhippsburg Land Trust (which acquires land in his cherished hometown),P.O. Box 123Phippsburg, ME 04562 or Albert Totman Public Library (which encourages his love of reading and learning),28 Parker Head Rd.Phippsburg, ME 04562

