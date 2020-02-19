SKOWHEGAN – William R. Thibodeau, 86, of Skowhegan passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2020. He was born in Skowhegan on Nov. 24, 1933 to the late Herbert and Ina Burlock, Thibodeau Sr.He wore many hats as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, riding his ATV and being with his family.He worked for years in local shoe shops Norwock shoe and Dexter shoe. He drove for Shibley Fuel Co. then retiring from Skowhegan school district.He was predeceased by his parents; a son, James B. Thibodeau; brother, Herbert A. Thibodeau Jr. and sister, Mabel LaPierre.He would take his grandson, Christopher, out for a Payday candy bar and soda. His grandchildren was his world.Survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Gaudreau Thibodeau; daughter, Susan Henry husband, Bruce; grandchildren, Christopher Henry wife Brandy, Jennifer Henry partner Brian Aubry; and great-grandchildren, Kalie McGlashing, Hunter Smith, Connor Henry, and Haidyn Smith.At Williams request there will be no funeral or visitation hours. Interment at the convenience of family.Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to theSomerset Humane SocietyP.O. Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976

