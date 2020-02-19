Emma Duffy, of Skowhegan, a senior at Skowhegan Area High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, according to a release from Principal Bruce Mochamer.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Duffy has been involved in soccer, basketball and softball each of her four years. She was selected as a captain of the soccer and basketball teams this past year.

She has distinguished herself in the classroom and has challenged herself academically taking 11 honors level classes. In addition, she has taken five Advanced Placement courses while maintaining a high grade point average.

Duffy has been the recipient of many department awards, she received the Principal’s Award twice and has been honored as a Student of the Month.

She displays strong leadership skills in the classroom as well as on the playing fields and courts. Throughout the past four years, she has volunteered at many school sponsored events and activities. In addition, she has volunteered in her community assisting in the youth program in softball, basketball and soccer. She has been a positive role model for many young girls who aspire to be like Duffy, according to the release.

She intends to pursue a degree in computer science and plans to attend college in Boston this fall.

“She is a quiet leader in our school and community,” Mochamer said in a statement regarding the award, according to the release. “She very much deserves this recognition.” In addition, Duffy is one of those students that you know will go on to do great things that will impact others in positive ways.

Duffy, Mochamer and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon Saturday, April 4, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque and the awarding of seven $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA executive directors Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler and Richard A. Durost. Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

