WINTHROP — Artist, educator and hiking enthusiast Chloë Rowse will speak about her solo thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St.

The event is the second in a 10-part series celebrating Maine’s bicentennial that will explore outdoor recreation in Maine, and is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank. The series will run until October.

Rowse is a certified Wilderness First Responder, licensed Maine Recreational Guide, and Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard. Last year, she solo thru-hiked the entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine.

Rowse is the co-owner of Portland Rising, a woman’s professional ultimate frisbee team and Maine’s first woman’s professional sports team. She also coaches coed ultimate frisbee and runs several youth ultimate frisbee camps. In 2015, Rowse played on the U.S. Women’s National Team at the World Ultimate Frisbee Championships.

Rowse is a graduate of Maine Coast Waldorf School, Waynflete High School and Colorado College, where she double majored in education and studio art. She studied German, French and Italian. She also studied Dutch while living in the Netherlands for a year.

For more information about the event, contact Richard Fortin, director of the library, at [email protected] or 377-8673.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: