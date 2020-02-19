On March 3, Maine voters will decide whether to defend or overturn a new law, Public Law 154, which requires all students attending public school to get vaccinations (medical exemptions are still allowed). A no vote will defend the law.
Childhood vaccinations prevent many deadly diseases including polio, measles, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, etc. In the past these diseases sickened and killed many children. Having a large population of people who have been vaccinated also protects those that cannot be vaccinated because of age or illness.
Please vote no on Question 1 to help keep Maine people healthy.
Sue Kistenmacher and Mark Koenig
Farmingdale
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Legislature should shine light on ‘dark store theory’
-
Letters to the Editor
With climate, turn knowledge into action
-
Opinion
TIFs haven’t helped Gardiner taxpayers
-
Letters to the Editor
Congress must pass Rx pricing law
-
Letters to the Editor
Climate change an issue of national security
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.