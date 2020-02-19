On March 3, Maine voters will decide whether to defend or overturn a new law, Public Law 154, which requires all students attending public school to get vaccinations (medical exemptions are still allowed). A no vote will defend the law.

Childhood vaccinations prevent many deadly diseases including polio, measles, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, etc. In the past these diseases sickened and killed many children. Having a large population of people who have been vaccinated also protects those that cannot be vaccinated because of age or illness.

Please vote no on Question 1 to help keep Maine people healthy.

Sue Kistenmacher and Mark Koenig
Farmingdale

