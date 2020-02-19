BALTIMORE, Md. — Adam Barre, of Waterville, a senior, has been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.

To qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum quality point average of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.

Established in 1852, Loyola University Maryland is a Catholic, Jesuit comprehensive university comprising Loyola College, home to the University’s arts and sciences programs; the Sellinger School of Business and Management; and the School of Education. Loyola enrolls 4,000 undergraduate and 2,000 graduate students from across the country.

