I left the Maine Climate Council meeting at the Augusta Civic Center encouraged that Maine is on the right track to address the serious climate change issue that is facing us. I was impressed that hundreds of Mainers arrived to learn about how the state is working to address climate change.
The different presentations by economic and scientific experts were informative but also underlined the serious nature of a changing climate and the consequences we face by not taking any action. They laid out what was at stake, from extreme weather and warming oceans to tick-borne diseases and animal extinctions; there are many ways we will be negatively impacted if we don’t take action.
We have the knowledge of the problem, we have the knowledge of the solutions. We need to, as a state, turn that knowledge into action and make the decisions needed to protect the future of Maine.
I hope the Maine Climate Council will continue our progress in leading the country with a comprehensive climate action plan that will work for all people.
Adam Turner
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Legislature should shine light on ‘dark store theory’
-
Letters to the Editor
With climate, turn knowledge into action
-
Opinion
TIFs haven’t helped Gardiner taxpayers
-
Letters to the Editor
Congress must pass Rx pricing law
-
Letters to the Editor
Climate change an issue of national security
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.