I left the Maine Climate Council meeting at the Augusta Civic Center encouraged that Maine is on the right track to address the serious climate change issue that is facing us. I was impressed that hundreds of Mainers arrived to learn about how the state is working to address climate change.

The different presentations by economic and scientific experts were informative but also underlined the serious nature of a changing climate and the consequences we face by not taking any action. They laid out what was at stake, from extreme weather and warming oceans to tick-borne diseases and animal extinctions; there are many ways we will be negatively impacted if we don’t take action.

We have the knowledge of the problem, we have the knowledge of the solutions. We need to, as a state, turn that knowledge into action and make the decisions needed to protect the future of Maine.

I hope the Maine Climate Council will continue our progress in leading the country with a comprehensive climate action plan that will work for all people.

Adam Turner

Augusta

